Update on Stoke fire

The body of a person located in the remains of a Stoke house which caught fire early in the morning of 21 June has today been removed from the scene.
A post mortem will take place later this afternoon.
Police and Fire Service officers remain at the scene, working to establish the cause of the fire.
- Senior Sergeant Blair Hall, Area Response Manager
