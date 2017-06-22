Update on serious crash near Edgecumbe

|
[ login or create an account ]
Police remain on the scene of a serious crash on Te Teko Road this afternoon.
The two car collision occured at 12:45pm.
One of the drivers who was taken to Whakatane Hospital has since died.
The road will continue to be closed for some time while the Serious Crash Unit are on the scene.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.