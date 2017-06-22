1000 place names taken forward by the NZ Geographic Board

Thursday, 22 June, 2017 - 16:38

The New Zealand Geographic Board made decisions on 1109 New Zealand, Antarctic and Undersea place names at its recent meeting on 18 May 2017.

Today the Board opened consultation on eight place name proposals around the country, seeking public views for or against:

- Eliot Ridge to Eliott Ridge

- Mount Eliot to Mount Eliott

- Lammerlaw Stream to Lammerlaw Creek

- McLaurin Range to Maclaurin Ridge

- Marshal Ridge to Marshall Ridge

- Castle Rock to Motutere / Castle Rock

- Mount Marion to Mount Marianne

- Omiha to Rocky Bay

It has also confirmed the following New Zealand, Antarctic and Undersea place names:

- 213 recorded New Zealand place names have been approved as official

- 17 place names were formalised for Taranaki Iwi and Te Awa Tupua (Whanganui River) under their Treaty of Waitangi Settlements

- 119 undersea feature names were approved, altered or adopted as official

- 752 Antarctic features names validated, assigned, altered or updated as official.

The Board has gazetted 1101 decisions, making them official today.