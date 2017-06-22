Consultation on proposal to change 'Omiha' to 'Rocky Bay'

Thursday, 22 June, 2017 - 16:43

The New Zealand Geographic Board NgÄ Pou Taunaha o Aotearoa is seeking public views on a proposal to change ‘Omiha’ to ‘Rocky Bay’, for a small populated locality overlooking Kuakarau Bay and Omiha Bay, on Waiheke Island.

"The proposal was submitted by a resident from this community," says Board Secretary, Wendy Shaw.

"It has now been taken to the next stage, which is public consultation. We’d like to encourage people to give us their views."

Consultation will run from today until 22 September 2017.

"After consultation closes the Board will reconsider all submissions at its next meeting in October to make a decision."

People can make submissions online or by email nzgbsubmissions@linz.govt.nz (link sends e-mail) or write to Secretary of the New Zealand Geographic Board, c/o Land Information New Zealand, PO Box 5501, Wellington 6145.