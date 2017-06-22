Little River Rail Trail link under construction

Thursday, 22 June, 2017 - 17:13

Construction of an off road link to connect Lincoln to the Little River Rail Trail is now under way.

The 45km Rail Trail runs from Shands Road in Hornby, via Prebbleton, Lincoln, Greenpark, Motukarara, Kaituna, Birdlings Flat and Catons Bay to Little River.

The new shared cycleway/pathway will link Lincoln to the existing Rail Trail at Ellesmere Road where it crosses to River Road near Moirs Lane.

The link will be developed in two stages with the first stage running from Liffey Springs Park to the Lincoln Stormwater Wetland. This stage is now under construction by Selwyn District Council with a new pedestrian/cyclist bridge over the L2 River at Liffey Springs Park recently developed to link to existing pathways around the wetlands. A new water crossing point will also be added at the wetlands.

The second stage of construction is being financed by the Little River Rail Trail Trust, with a construction start date for this work yet to be confirmed. This stage will see a new section of pathway added from south of the wetlands along the L2 River where it will connect to Moirs Lane and the start of the existing pathway at Ellesmere Road. From here the Trail follows the river downstream to the Ahuriri Reserve and the pathways through to Motukarara.

"The new bridge and pathways will provide a mainly off-road route which allows cyclists to avoid having to use a busy section of road along Edward Street and Ellesmere Road south and will provide a safer and more enjoyable cycling experience," says Selwyn District Council Asset Manager Transportation Andrew Mazey.

"It also provides access across the river for residents in the neighbouring subdivisions to the wetlands area for recreation."

The Little River Rail Trail is the initiative of the Christchurch-Little River Rail Trail Trust and the project involves Ngāi Tahu and the Wairewa Rūnanga, the Department of Conservation, Environment Canterbury, Christchurch City Council and Selwyn District Council.