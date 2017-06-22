NCC is backing a supported-living project for rough sleepers

Thursday, 22 June, 2017 - 17:40

Napier City Council is backing a supported-living project for rough sleepers beginning this month.

The project will see four of the men a Clive Square based homeless outreach service regularly deals with move into a home, to be shared with a supervisor. It is being run by Whatever It Takes Trust (WIT), which also manages the outreach service.

WIT was engaged by a cross sector group, led by NCC, to carry out an outreach service pilot last year.

The pilot was deemed a success, with Natasha Carswell, Manager Community Strategies for NCC co-presenting the pilot’s findings to the Ministry of Social Development late last year with Caroline Lampp, WIT General Manager. What resulted was an allocation of funding from central Government, allowing WIT to offer the supported-living model in Napier, with contributions from the tenants. NCC and other agencies continue to fund the outreach service.

Ms Carswell says NCC will also assist the supported living project by offering advice and committing staff time and other resources to it.

At the same time, NCC’s public "Helping Hands" campaign, which encourages residents to give to agencies such as WIT rather than directly to those begging on the street, will continue.

"Our belief is it’s better for those that are struggling in our community to live in a real home, with real support," says Ms Carswell. "This model shows those who have previously been sleeping rough a new way of living, with targeted resources to help them deal with the range of issues that might have led them to where they have been. It’s about demonstrating that there are viable, safe and supported alternatives."

She adds that it is important to distinguish between the homeless community - some of whom beg - and the growing number of beggars who are housed, may receive benefits, and are frequently begging to fuel addiction. "From what we understand people are begging for reasons other than homelessness or lack of food. That’s why we launched our Helping Hands campaign - to help the public understand that giving to agencies is the very best way to support the unhoused, the hungry and the addicted."

The supported-living arrangement is drug and alcohol free, which is an important step - the pilot concluded - in helping the long-term homeless re-integrate into the community.

The Hawke’s Bay District Health Board is also committed to the project, having contributed $15,000 towards an evaluation of both the supported-living home and outreach service.

In the meantime, it is essential that the outreach service continues to support those not housed, and act as a safety net for those in the supported-living home. It can be a big transition for someone who has been living on the streets to live in a real house and with flatmates, says outreach service coordinator Whiu Carroll. "Sometimes people will temporarily relapse back onto the streets. It is vital they can be supported back into their home, and the outreach service can be there for them if they need it."

Currently the outreach service assists those who are homeless to attend doctors’ appointments, for example, or seek addiction services help, but is currently only open on Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings.

WIT is investigating whether it can extend its operating hours in an effort to reduce begging and antisocial behaviour, and increase the connection to services and support for those who need it.

WIT is primarity a mental health peer support service, and is also an approved community housing provider.