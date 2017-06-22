New marine discoveries at the Kermadec Islands

Thursday, 22 June, 2017 - 17:54

Discovering what lies beneath the waves will be at the centre of the seventh instalment of a free lecture series held at Massey University’s Auckland campus.

Dr Tom Trnski from Auckland Museum and Dr Libby Liggins from the Institute of Natural and Mathematical Sciences have been investigating the marine biodiversity of the Kermadec Islands since 2011 and 2012. Dr Trnski has lead four expeditions to the archipelago, and last year the pair joined a team of scientists aboard the NIWA Research Vessel RV Tangaroa, as part of a 20-day scientific expedition around the Kermadec Islands.

The lecture, part of the ‘Fascination Science’ series, will reveal some secrets of the intriguing marine biodiversity from this special place, and an insight into what we can expect from future expeditions to the Kermadec Islands and surrounding regions of the Pacific.

Dr Liggins will talk about her research into how the present biodiversity of the Kermadec Islands has been generated, ranging from recent dispersal, to paleo-endemics of the ocean, comparable to the terrestrial tuatara.

"The Kermadecs are small, remote islands. Such islands have long been revered as natural laboratories for scientists. Here we can examine the processes that generate and maintain biodiversity," Dr Liggins says.

"Typically, the biodiversity of the marine environments surrounding islands is less-studied. However, our recent expeditions to these Islands have exponentially increased our knowledge of the marine biodiversity lending some insight into their origins. The knowledge gained is further highlighting the scientific and conservation importance of this region."

Dr Trnski will describe the knowledge leaps scientists have made over the past five years of investigating the marine biodiversity of the islands. In particular, he will report on new findings in the deepest stretches of New Zealand’s waters, the Kermadec trench.

As head of natural sciences, Dr Trnski leads the development, documentation, research and public access of all the Museum’s natural science collections. He has written books, published scientific papers and led many research expeditions throughout the Pacific.

Dr Trnski and Dr Liggins’ research in the Kermadec region has been a collaborative endeavour supported by the Auckland Museum, Massey University, The PEW Charitable Trusts, the Sir Peter Blake Trust, Deep Creek Shipping Company, the New Zealand Navy, New Zealand On Air, NIWA, Kelly Tarlton’s, the Department of Conservation, University of Auckland, University of Waikato, Te Papa, Ngati kuri and Te Aupouri.

Lecture details

Title: New marine discoveries at the Kermadec Islands

Dr Libby Liggins and Dr Tom Trnski.

Tuesday, June 27, 7.00-8.30pm, Sir Neil Waters Lecture Theatres, Massey University Auckland Campus, Albany.

For more information or to register to attend, go to http://massey.ac.nz/fascination-science