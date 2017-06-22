New female takahe to make Pukaha Mount Bruce home

Thursday, 22 June, 2017 - 18:06

Pukaha Mount Bruce staff and volunteers are pleased to announce the arrival of a new resident takahÄ, Fomi to the centre.

Fomi, which stands for Friends of Mana Island, is a 13 year old female takahÄ that has been living on Mana Island.

Fomi is a direct descendant of one of the 8 founding takahÄ relocated to Mana Island in 1988, which came from both Pukaha Mount Bruce National Wildlife Centre and Te Anau Wildlife Centre.

Weather permitting Fomi is expected to arrive at Pukaha Mount Bruce on Monday the 26th of June. She will be released into Pukaha’s predator proof fenced takahÄ area to join Natural a 16 year old male takahÄ. Fomi’s arrival is great news to the Pukaha team after the recent death of the takahÄ Bud aged 21. The takahÄ story at Pukaha Mount Bruce dates back to the late 1950’s when Elwyn Welch, Pukaha’s neighbour and keen conservationist brought takahÄ back from Fiordland after their rediscovery in 1948. Since 1962 there have always been takahÄ present at Pukaha Mount Bruce.

"With our long proud history of takahÄ at Pukaha it’s wonderful to welcome Fomi here. While it is not expected that Fomi and Natural will breed, given their ages of 13 and 18, respectively, the introduction of a new female takahÄ to Pukaha is a great reason to celebrate." says Todd Jenkinson, Pukaha’s conservation manager.