Five youth offenders caught by Canterbury Police after robbery

Thursday, 22 June, 2017 - 18:55

Canterbury Police have apprehended five youth offenders following a robbery in Waikuku this morning.

At approximately 4:15am, Thursday 22 June, 2017, Police were called to the Main North Road service station.

One offender drove through the front door in a stolen vehicle before entering with others.

The service station was fitted with a fog cannon and the offenders fled the store immediately, taking a small number of food items.

They left in a different stolen vehicle.

Approximately 45 minutes later, a police patrol car spotted the offenders and followed the car on Woodham Road, which fled Police.

The stolen car was located in Edgeware.

With the assistance of the Police dog unit, five youths were arrested nearby.

Two of the offenders, both age 16, appeared in the Christchurch Youth Court today, charged with burglary and other offences relating to the stolen vehicles.

They have been remanded in custody until 27 June, 2017.

The three other offenders have been referred to Youth Aid.