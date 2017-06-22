Fatal crash in south Waikato

Thursday, 22 June, 2017 - 20:15

The driver of a truck, a woman in her 60s has died following a crash in Lichfield this afternoon.

Police were called to attend the crash at 2.15pm today between three cars and two trucks at a road works site.

SH1 is still closed as heavy haulage recovery vehicles are working at the scene. The road will be closed for at least another hour.

The name of the deceased should be released tomorrow. Police extend their sympathies to the victim’s family and friends.

Police ask that drivers in the area slow down, mind your following distances and drive to the conditions.