Police searching for missing Auckland man

Thursday, 22 June, 2017 - 20:50

Police are currently looking for 36-year-old Jeremy Charles Judson (pictured), who has been reported missing by his family.

Jeremy was last seen on 11 June in the Newmarket/Epsom area, where he is known to have sometimes slept in a car.

Police are also appealing for sightings of that car - a black 2000 Honda Avancier stationwagon, registration FPC411.

Jeremy is around 171 cm tall and is described as having a medium build. It is not known what he was wearing when last seen.

Jeremy has some health issues and there are concerns for his wellbeing.

If you think you have seen Jeremy, or his car, please contact Glen Innes Police on 09 524 1910.