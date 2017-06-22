Waikato Police investigate what happened to missing man Frederick Hayward

Thursday, 22 June, 2017 - 20:55

Police are making fresh enquiries into the disappearance of 67-year-old Hamilton man Frederick "Rick’ Hayward.

He was last seen leaving his home around 5pm on Monday 2 September 2013, with the intention of travelling to the family bach in Raglan.

As revealed on Police Ten 7 on TV2 earlier this evening, after initially being treated as a missing person’s inquiry, new information has come to light.

"We now believe something sinister may have happened to Rick," says Detective Sergeant Andrew Saunders.

"It may be the case that Mr Hayward was the victim of a hit and run. We are not suggesting that anyone deliberately knocked him down.

"However, the driver might have panicked and disposed of Mr Hayward’s body", says Detective Sergeant Saunders.

The investigation team is seeking help from the public to provide answers for the Hayward family.

Police have information which says Mr Hayward’s red Toyota hatchback was parked on Old Mountain Rd, near the Karamu track walkway, on Monday 2 September 2013 and was still there the following day.

Detectives urge local people or visitors who used Old Mountain Rd to think back to the beginning of spring, almost four years ago.

Did you see a vehicle driving in a dangerous manner?

Did you see a damaged vehicle?

Did someone tell you about a crash they were involved in?

If you can provide us with any information which might assist the investigation, please call the dedicated phone line which has been set up - 0800 HAYWARD (0800 4299 273).

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.