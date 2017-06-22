Start on Hastings Police Headquarters announced

Thursday, 22 June, 2017 - 21:50

Work on the region’s new state-of-the-art Police Headquarters in Hastings will start early next year.

Acting Eastern District Commander Inspector Tania Kura and Hastings Mayor Lawrence Yule announced the next stage of the project today [June 22], at the site of the new building on the corner of Eastbourne St West and Railway Rd.

Both the old courthouse and current police station would be demolished and replaced with the new 2600 square metre three storey building.

Hastings District Council and New Zealand Police had worked closely together to ensure the new building and Council’s Emergency Management Office were connected, to enable a coordinated response in times of emergency.

Mr Yule said the news was very welcome. "As well as being an essential facility for our region, this building will be of a design that we will be very proud to welcome to our city.

"We are very pleased to have been able to work so closely with Police to enable the best outcomes; both through the planning and consenting process, and from an emergency operational point of view."

Inspector Kura was very pleased to announce the next stage. All her staff were looking forward to seeing the project through and then working in their new surroundings.

"There is always a great deal of work that needs to be done with a council in the build-up to a project like this. We did have an original design concept last year however the ground conditions on the site meant that had to be revisited. Council’s willingness to help us come up with solutions to those issues has been fantastic. It has been very much a team effort and the outcome is very much a win for all involved; Council, Police and residents."

Inspector Kura said the Hastings building would be the culmination of a $24 million project to build new police stations in Napier and Hastings. "Both the old stations were built in the 1960s and were

really past their time. The two new stations will mean police staff have the modern working conditions they need to efficiently carry out their work."

The new building, housing about 190 staff across all fields, would act as both the Hastings Police Station and the Eastern District headquarters. It was expected to be finished by mid-2019.