Attempted robbery at Sunbeam Milk Bar in Gore

Thursday, 22 June, 2017 - 21:51

Police are appealing for witnesses, after two males have entered the Sunbeam Milk Bar, Coutts Road in Gore tonight at around 7.20pm and demanded money and cigarettes.

They were unsuccessful in their attempt to rob the milk bar and ran off from the store.

No one was injured.

They were last seen running west on Coutts Road towards Robertson Street.

If anyone was in the area at the time and saw two people running away or acting suspiciously, they can contact Sgt Tara Lindsay at the Gore Police Station on (03) 203 9300.