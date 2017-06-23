Emergency closure of SH1 south of Kawakawa later this morning

Friday, 23 June, 2017 - 09:37

The NZ Transport Agency is advising motorists there will be a short closure of State Highway 1 south of Kawakawa later this morning to recover a truck after an incident yesterday.

The highway will be closed in both directions and delays should be expected.

Alternative routes are available via State Highway 14 and 15.

The Transport Agency apologises for any inconvenience and will be working as quickly as possible to remove the truck and reopen the highway.