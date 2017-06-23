Marlborough Lines Stadium Aquatic Centre temporarily closed

Friday, 23 June, 2017 - 09:58

Marlborough Lines Stadium 2000 Aquatic Centre is closed for the next few days.

The Stadium Trust was advised by Nelson-Marlborough Public Health Service, indicating a possible link to the pools following recently reported Cryptosporidium cases in Marlborough.

'Our first, second and third priorities are the health and safety of our customers,' said Stadium 2000 Trust CEO Paul Tredinnick. "We are being proactive and closing the aquatic facilities until we have tested and treated for Cryptosporidium, to be sure we are providing the best quality water we can."

"Clearly the pool doesn't generate any contamination but we certainly don't want to be an agent of spread," he said.

Testing and treatment will take at least several days and will involve chemical treatment of the pools.

Facility staff will be treating the pool water even if the initial test is clear just to make sure.

"We are determined that irrespective of the pool water status we simply want to ensure all swimmers are presented with great water quality."

An initial review of pool water treatment processes has indicated full compliance with its Pool Safe accredited procedures and that plant is operating as it should.

Pool water testing occurs multiple times daily for a range of aspects including chlorine and pH and pool records indicate all results meet the national standards.

Tests for possible contaminants also occur on a regular basis but Cryptospyridium is not tested for at pools in New Zealand It is chlorine-resistant so special treatment is required.

"It’s a real concern that seven people who used the pool, and three who have not, have become ill."

Marlborough District Council is supporting the DHB and Trust’s decision, and providing support and advice.