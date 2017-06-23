New works for New Zealand Fashion Week

Friday, 23 June, 2017 - 10:08

The glitz and glamour of the New Zealand Fashion Week catwalk will soon be a reality for three Otago Polytechnic graduates.

Laura Bennett, Kimberly Ramsey and Letitia Powell have been chosen to represent the institute in the New Zealand Fashion Week Graduate Selection. All three women say they’re humbled by their inclusion.

"In our industry and as a recent graduate, you can’t get much better than being able to show your collection at New Zealand Fashion Week!" Laura says.

Kimberly says breaking into the industry after graduating is the biggest challenge of all.

"I can’t express how grateful I am of being selected to represent Otago Polytechnic. I wouldn’t get this type of experience without their support."

Letitia couldn’t quite believe she’d been chosen.

"I read the email to my parents to check that it said what I thought it said! THEN I let myself get excited!"

They all had to expand their collections to meet the required eight outfits for the Fashion Week runway show. Their collections are very different - Kimberly’s is the result of her honours research into the use of NZ wool for felting; Laura’s is a contemporary interpretation of 1930’s and 1970’s glamour-wear; and Letitia’s calm, tonal sportswear inspired collection portrays floating bodies of water.

Otago Polytechnic Professor Margo Barton says the three were selected for their overall cohesion from Otago Polytechnic’s top graduating students for 2016.

"This is a wonderful opportunity for these students to showcase their designs and network with the press and industry. Their collections can also be used as a portfolio piece for their futures in fashion" she says.