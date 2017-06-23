QLDC: Solutions sought for Glenorchy wastewater system

Friday, 23 June, 2017 - 10:56

Queenstown Lakes District Council will seek input from the Glenorchy Community as it pushes ahead to develop plans to find a suitable solution to meet the township’s sewerage needs.

Council has identified a Gravity-Hybrid reticulation system as the preferred option and work is currently underway to provide updated potential cost estimates to households to install such a scheme.

After reviewing the available options, Council has identified the Glenorchy airfield as the most suitable site for a treatment facility and is currently working to ensure access can be agreed with neighbouring landowners and airfield users.

There is currently no community wastewater treatment system in Glenorchy, with the majority of households using septic tanks and other means of wastewater treatment and disposal.

QLDC Chief Engineer Ulrich Glasner believes this approach is no longer suitable for the town. "Glenorchy, like the rest of the Wakatipu, is seeing large population growth. Much of the older wastewater treatment systems are no longer fit for purpose and run the risk of failing and contaminating the areas waterways."

"Glenorchy is widely regarded as an pristine place, and we want to keep it that way - we think the best option to protect the local waterways and lake is a reticulated system that serves the wider community."

QLDC is currently gathering information on the range of existing systems currently in use in Glenorchy, as well as the levels of compliance with wastewater standards. QLDC is working through a process to begin investigations into assessing if any contamination is currently occurring, and if so, at what levels.

Once this information has been provided and assessed, Council will be looking to report back to the Glenorchy community with an update in late August. This will need to include an estimate of costs and a timeline around when a resource consent might be lodged.

As a proposed key infrastructure project, any scheme proposal will need to be considered through next year’s Ten Year Plan process. The Glenorchy community will be encouraged to engage early in the developmental stages of the concept.