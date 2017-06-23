Name release - serious crash in Edgecumbe

Friday, 23 June, 2017 - 11:20

Police are now able to release the name of the man who died following a crash on Te Teko Road near Edgecumbe at 12:45pm yesterday.

He was 24-year-old Owen Alexander Materi who had been living in Edgecumbe.

Police's thoughts are with Mr Materi's family at this difficult time.

The Serious Crash Unit continue to investigate the crash and would like to speak to any witnesses who have not yet spoken to Police.