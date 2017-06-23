UC awards 2017 Teaching Medal to marketing academic Ekant Veer

Friday, 23 June, 2017 - 12:41

The University of Canterbury will present Associate Professor Ekant Veer, from the Management, Marketing, and Entrepreneurship department, with the Teaching Medal for 2017.

The Teaching Medal is awarded in recognition of an outstanding and sustained contribution to teaching at UC. The University’s highest award for teaching excellence is only awarded from time to time, and has been awarded nine times in total.

Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic) Dr Hamish Cochrane, who is Chair of the Learning and Teaching Committee that recommends a winner to UC Council, says that this year’s medallist was a particularly strong candidate with a proven record as an "outstanding teacher".

"Associate Professor Veer is an innovative teacher who is passionate about teaching and enabling his students to apply their theoretical knowledge to real world problems to create practical, digital marketing solutions for companies," Dr Cochrane says.

"His work is also used as teaching material in many different contexts beyond his influence with UC students - locally as part of the Canterbury District Health Board training about public health and health promotion, nationally by the New Zealand Red Cross and internationally by his lectures on teaching effectiveness across Australian universities."

Associate Professor Veer has a track record of teaching excellence, both in New Zealand and prior to that in the University of Bath in the United Kingdom. He has previously been recognised with a UC Teaching Award and five Lecturer of the Year Awards from the UCSA since he joined UC in 2010.

The 2017 medal will be presented to Associate Professor Veer later this year at a UC Council function.

Next month, he will present a public lecture, UC Connect: Marketing mental wellbeing in New Zealand, in which he will discuss why it is so difficult to promote positive mental health.