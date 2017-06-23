Papanui Parallel cycleway opens

Friday, 23 June, 2017 - 13:28

Commuters around Northlands, Papanui and Edgeware have another travel choice with the Papanui Parallel cycleway opening today. Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel and Transport Minister Hon Simon Bridges cut the ribbon at the opening.

"The Papanui Parallel is a vital route for the northern part of the city," says Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel. "It is expected to attract many new commuters, shoppers and recreational cyclists."

"Five kilometres of cycleway has been built along with the installation and upgrade of traffic lights at a number of intersections, drainage work, lighting and landscaping."

The Papanui Parallel connects the Central City to Northlands via Colombo Street, Rutland Street and Grassmere Street. It will also connect to the Northern Line cycleway where Sawyers Arms Road meets the railway line and will link to the shared path being built as part of the Christchurch Northern Corridor motorway improvements.

"A huge amount of community input went into this cycleway," says Lianne Dalziel. "656 submissions were received, 265 people attended drop-in sessions and more than 80 changes were made as a result of public feedback."

"I would like to thank the community for their involvement and their patience while construction has taken place. Retro-fitting new infrastructure into existing streets is never an easy process."

The first stage of the Rapanui - Shag Rock Cycleway and the Uni-Cycle route will be completed in the next few months. Work will also start on the Quarryman’s Trail, Northern Line, the second stage of the Rapanui - Shag Rock Cycleway and the Heathcote Expressway.

"It is exciting to see these routes moving forward so quickly. As a network of cycleways starts to form around the city we will see more and more people giving cycling a try," says Lianne Dalziel.