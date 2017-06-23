20 degrees in the north, single digits in the south

Friday, 23 June, 2017 - 13:30

There's quite a dramatic difference in temperatures across New Zealand today thanks to sub-tropical airflows over the upper North Island and colder southerlies over the lower and eastern South Island.

Parts of Northland are on 20 degrees while many parts of Southland and Otago are around 5 or 6 degrees as of lunchtime.

As you can see below the mountains and ranges are making for a cold Canterbury but a warmer West Coast this afternoon.

- WeatherWatch.co.nz