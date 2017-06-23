Southland civil defence plan gets ministerial go-ahead

Friday, 23 June, 2017 - 13:52

The Southland Civil Defence Emergency Management Group Plan has received sign-off by the Minister of Civil Defence Gerry Brownlee. This means it will set the scene for Emergency Management Southland and its partners for the next five years.

Increasing Southlanders natural hazard awareness in their area is one of the objectives of the plan, which went to public consultation in late 2016. It lays out how the four Southland councils and emergency services work together, and outlines the work they will be completing until 2022.

Southland Civil Defence Emergency Management Group chairman Neville Cook says a big part of the plan is looking at community engagement, and how the organisation can best work effectively and efficiently with all areas of the community.

"The plan is very much about helping people to get ready to support themselves in times of crisis, and to make sure they recover afterwards. It’s closely aligned to our vision - safer, strong communities understanding and managing their hazards."

"Events around the world continue to remind us of the need to understand the environment that we live in, and to be prepared for when an emergency happens. Southland is a place of outstanding beauty and due to its landscape has associated significant natural hazards that we need to be aware of," Neville says.

The plan sets four clear goals for the next five years: building safer, strong communities through coordinated hazard management; increasing community engagement in preparing for an emergency; communities are empowered to respond to emergencies; and communities bounce back from adversity stronger than before.

To read a copy of the Southland Civil Defence Emergency Management Group Plan, visit www.civildefencesouthland.govt.nz.