Police conducting enquiries into fatal Stoke fire

Friday, 23 June, 2017 - 14:21

Police are continuing to conduct enquiries into a fatal house fire on Main Road, Stoke on Wednesday morning.

A post-mortem has been carried out on the body of an elderly woman who was found in the house, and Police are still working to complete formal identification of the woman.

Until formal identification has been completed, Police will not be in a position to release the name.

Fire Service experts and Police investigators are currently working their way through the scene to establish the cause of the fire, which is a difficult task due to the extent of the damage.