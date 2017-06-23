Palmerston North set to break a world record

Friday, 23 June, 2017 - 14:24

Palmerston North is attempting to form the world’s largest scrum next Thursday (June 29). If successful, it will rapidly increase the number of world record holders in the city. The attempt is part of the city’s three-day Winter Festival and will take place on Palmerston North Boys’ High School (PNBHS) grounds.

Scrum participants must exceed the record of 1565 which is held by Fukuroi in Japan.

An invitation has been extended to the local community to participate in the record attempt. Palmerston North Boys High School has embraced the challenge and will play a major role in providing participants as well as hosting the attempt. Spectators are also welcome.

Local Black Ferns star, utility back Selica Winiata is lined-up to release the ball into the massive scrum. Manawatu Rugby is also supporting the event with Turbos mascot Turbo Man attending.

The timing of the attempt and the Winter Festival coincides with the New Zealand tour of the Lions rugby team.

"We know what rugby means to Palmerston North and what better way is there to show this to the world?" Ian Littleworth - PNCC Community Engagement Manager says. "Having this event as part of our Winter Festival adds to this year’s rugby theme. We also warmly welcome any visiting Lions rugby fans to take part."

Palmerston North prides itself with its rugby heritage and the role it plays in the city as home to the New Zealand Rugby Museum, the Turbos, the Sport and Rugby Institute and of course, the home for a number of current All Blacks.

Participants are required to register on arrival to ensure numbers are documented, so they are encouraged to arrive early. They are also encouraged to wear black or navy tops/jackets.

Gates open to PNBHS rugby field from 12pm. The attempt takes place at 1.30pm.