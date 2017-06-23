Endangered Kiwi hit and run in Raurimu

Friday, 23 June, 2017 - 15:15

A kiwi hit and run incident in Raurimu last night has resulted in a plea from the Department of Conservation.

"Watch out for endangered Kiwis wobbling across roads at night" pleads Tongariro district Kiwi Ranger, Jenny Hayward.

"They look a bit like our predator possums but if you see a furry ball scurrying across the road just step off the gas and slow down, it may be a kiwi".

A photo of the recent hit and run victim in Raurimu is too gruesome to share with the public.

With fragmented populations of kiwi in the central north island they are likely to be attracted to find each other and will move considerable distances when they hear calls. Unfortunately, they really don’t understand roads and fast cars or trucks.

"We are coming into the ski season and will have lots of visitors travelling at night and many are not aware that endangered kiwis live in forests adjacent to major highways" says Malcom Swanney, Senior Ranger, Biodiversity.

Drivers visiting the Central North Island this winter are encouraged to look out for the kiwi road signs and slow down when they see them, the signs indicate kiwi live in the area.