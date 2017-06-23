Wintec celebrates learning with a stellar programme for Matariki

Friday, 23 June, 2017 - 16:04

The theme of learning has inspired a stellar programme of events to unite students and the community during Matariki at Wintec.

As the star cluster of the same name rises to launch the MÄori New Year, the series of planned events will include a MÄori art exhibition, a rangahau (MÄori research) symposium and a talk on the design and development of the Matariki Interactive Waka Project.

Wintec’s Director MÄori, Hera White says that long before the first sighting of the Matariki stars, Wintec’s MÄori Achievement team worked to develop specific events and projects this year with students, tutors and business partners.

"Matariki at Wintec has involved many hands and minds and will carry on beyond these events with the development of the Interactive Matariki Waka Project.

"Our theme of learning has inspired events that present research, explore new thinking, and celebrate MÄori art, design and culture. There are a mix of internal and free public events we look forward to sharing with a wider audience."

Wintec’s Media Arts students worked with the MÄori Achievement team to develop branding and strategies, and along with Maori and Pasifika Trades Training students they have taken a role in developing the Matariki Interactive Waka project with tutor and artist Joe Citizen.

The rangahau (research) symposium, Haumi e, Hui e, TÄiki e! on Friday 30 June is the result of a partnership with Te WÄnanga o Aotearoa. The public symposium features 18 innovative presenters who are passionate about their topics and offer synergies for collaboration at many facets and levels.

Another public event, the Matariki Pop Up Art show at Wintec’s marae offers the opportunity to purchase contemporary and traditional MÄori art, weaving and jewellery when it opens from 11-14 July.

Find out more about Wintec’s Matariki calendar of events here: https://www.wintec.ac.nz/about-wintec/events/event/2017/06/20/default-calendar/matariki-celebrations