Local children's art to shine in celebration of Matariki

Friday, 23 June, 2017 - 16:08

Murals, printmaking and mixed-media work by some of the district’s young artists will be on display next month as part of the Tamariki Toi 2017 exhibition at TaupÅ Museum.

Local primary, intermediate and preschool children have created a range of bright and colourful artworks for the Matariki-themed exhibition, in honour of the MÄori New Year.

Museum exhibitions officer Kerence Stephen said Tamariki Toi was an annual exhibition that acknowledged the wide variety of excellent artwork produced in the district’s classrooms.

"This exhibition is a chance for kids to have their art displayed in a prominent gallery and be viewed by hundreds of people," she said. "Our visitors love it and so do the kids who have contributed. Previous children’s exhibitions have been popular with international tourists who enjoy the chance to view local culture through the eyes of our young people."

Tamariki Toi 2017 is on display in the main gallery from July 1 to 24 and will feature hands-on children’s activities during the school holidays.

TaupÅ Museum is open daily from 10am until 4.30pm and entry is free to locals and all children.