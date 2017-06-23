Input wanted for proposed Williamson Park in Whangamata

Friday, 23 June, 2017 - 16:21

We value your input on how we are looking to secure a resource consent for a period of 15 years to protect the existing traditional events held at Williamson Park to ensure that they can continue to run in the future. We would also like to provide for some additional community and commercial events at Williamson Park and include these into the resource consent application.

The rules relating to festivals and events in our Proposed District Plan have recently been amended. The rules now require that any event where 500 or more people gather for a festival or an event will require a resource consent.

In regard to Williamson Park, this new rule will apply to existing events such as the Summer Festival (both daytime and night events), the Beach Hop events, the Brits at the Beach events and occasional markets that occur from time to time.

There is a risk that unless consent is obtained that these events may not be able to be held in the future.

The consent application will possibly include a proposed 30 events a year, 20 of those during the day and 10 at night, of which up to 6 may be permitted to apply for a special liquor licence.

Already with the Whangamata Summer Festival and Brits at the Beach, 13 day events and 5 night events are taking place at Williamson Park, and will be included in the new consent. This allows for 7 new daytime events and 5 new night time events to also take place.

Click on the site map to see detailed version on our website.

The liquor and/or ticketed event will be temporarily established on Williamson Park (generally) as per the site plan above. All other events will be open to the public with minor temporary structures.

The Board has taken into consideration the history of Williamson Park and the gifting of it to the community back in the 1920s for recreation purposes. The consent process has no relation to this.

This consultation phase provides a further opportunity to provide feedback from your community perspective.

We're taking feedback on the proposed resource consent application from today, Friday 23 June until Friday 7 July.

In addition, the draft proposed application and supporting information can be viewed online and at the Whangamata Area office from Monday 26 June.