Public feedback helps shape rules around freedom camping

Friday, 23 June, 2017 - 16:24

The views of the community have helped TaupÅ District Council agree to amend a draft freedom camping bylaw to bring it into line with the intent of the Freedom Camping Act.

Freedom camping is permitted in any local authority area under the Freedom Camping Act and a bylaw can be made to restrict or prohibit freedom camping from any area within a district. Any freedom camping bylaw must not completely prohibit freedom camping in all areas of the district.

After a draft bylaw was put out for consultation earlier this year, policy manager Nick Carroll said public feedback suggested the bylaw be changed before it was finalised and adopted.

"We had strong feedback from the public that the bylaw was too restrictive," Mr Carroll said. "At yesterday’s deliberations on the draft freedom camping bylaw, Council instructed staff to make amendments that reflect the public’s feedback and to bring it more into line with the intent of the Freedom Camping Act.

"These amendments propose prohibiting freedom camping within 100 metres of the shore of Lake TaupÅ and the upper section of Waikato River, along with all urban areas in the district apart from TaupÅ. All other areas of the district are restricted to certified self-contained vehicles with the exception of Hipapatua (previously known as Reid’s Farm) Recreation Reserve and a few select sites in Mangakino and Whakamaru."

The amended draft bylaw will be brought before Council for adoption at its August 1 meeting.