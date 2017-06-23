New management plan and name for Reid's Farm

Friday, 23 June, 2017 - 16:33

An updated plan to guide how Reid’s Farm is managed has been adopted by TaupÅ District Council, and includes a new name for the popular reserve - Hipapatua.

Located on the banks of the Waikato River north of TaupÅ, Reid’s Farm Recreation Reserve has been a popular location for picnicking, sightseeing, kayaking and camping for many years and has been managed by a reserve management plan adopted in 1997.

Over the past year, council have undertaken a comprehensive review of this management plan to help make improvements, increase safety, address issues around camping and work with community groups to boost the overall experience at Reid’s Farm for locals and visitors alike.

Policy manager Nick Carroll said a desire to change the reserve’s name to reflect the area’s cultural heritage was identified during public consultation.

"After receiving this feedback, council worked with local kaumatua, hapu and the Ngati Tuwharetoa Marae working group to identify possible names that could more appropriately suit the reserve. Tipuna kaumatua recommended using Hipapatua to replace Reid’s Farm. This name translates to ‘waka landing’ and reflects the status of the site as a recreation reserve and camping site.

"Hipapatua not only conveys the historical importance of the reserve and the connection to the Waikato River, but is also a reflection on the intended use of the site for recreation and as a landing site for people to break their journey and stay for a short time."

As well as including the new name, Mr Carroll said the updated Hipapatua Recreation Reserve Management Plan reduces the length of time people can stay at the reserve from 20 days to three nights, moves campers away from the Waikato River to the upper part of the reserve, and refines the reserve management plan to more effectively enhance the important community, environmental, cultural and recreational values of the reserve.

For an interim period the reserve will be referred to as Hipapatua/Reid’s Farm to allow the community to transition to the new name. Signage at Hipapatua/Reid’s Farm Recreation Reserve will be updated to include details of the reserve’s new title, with storyboards explaining the site’s history.