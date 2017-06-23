Police attending serious crash on SH1 Karitane in Dunedin

Friday, 23 June, 2017 - 16:56

Southern Police are attending a serious crash in Karitane on State Highway 1 (Waikouaiti-Waitati Road).

Two cars collided at approximately 3:30pm this afternoon, Friday 23 June, 2017.

At least four people are injured but the extent of their injuries is unclear at this time.

Traffic is moving slowly and is down to one lane.

Police are urging motorists travelling to Dunedin from the north, between Dunedin and Waikouiti, to be patient in the area and to drive with extreme caution.