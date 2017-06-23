Signalised pedestrian crossing for busy Wellington street

Friday, 23 June, 2017 - 17:12

Work to change a busy zebra crossing on Wallace Street, Mount Cook into a pedestrian-operated signalised crossing starts on Sunday 25 June.

The improvement works follow feedback from residents, nearby schools and Massey University. Twenty-five crashes in the vicinity of the crossing have been reported over the past 10 years according to the NZTA Crash Analysis System database.

Councillor Chris Calvi-Freeman, the City Council’s Transport Strategy and Operations Portfolio Leader, says he is pleased safety improvements can now be made to this crossing. "The increase in cars and pedestrians in this part of the city over the last few years has made this upgrade to pedestrian-operated traffic lights essential."

The $150,000 traffic light installation is expected to take four to six weeks depending on weather and will be done outside of peak hours with some night work to minimise disruptions.

For public safety, the start of the project was delayed until a dilapidated house by the crossing was demolished. This work was done yesterday (Thursday). The public walkway beside the house, between Wallace Street and Wright Street, will reopen this weekend.