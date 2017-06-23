Maungakiekie-Tamaki Local Board statement on Point England Reserve

Friday, 23 June, 2017 - 17:19

With the change in Local Government in Auckland in 2010 the Maungakiekie-Tāmaki Local Board is responsible for local parks and reserves in our area.

We aim to make decisions and plans for our parks and reserves based on community engagement. The Minister, Hon Dr Nick Smith, in his Supplementary Order Paper circumvents this by stating that no grazing and farming will take place on Point England Reserve, and that Auckland Council must provide sportsfields on the headland where the dotterels and other shore birds are.

As a local board we opposed the Point England Development Enabling Bill because of the lack of consultation by the government with our community and the dangerous precedent it sets of circumventing legislation that protects reserves. Again we are being stood on by government and are being told what to do in our local reserve. If this is the case, then what was the point of the Auckland super-city structure put in place by government to empower local decision making?

I have asked the Minister for a meeting to remind him of the issues with this Bill and his SOP on behalf of our local board and Tāmaki community.

- Josephine Bartley, Chair Maungakiekie-Tāmaki Local Board.