Auckland man charged in relation to scam

A 29-year-old Burswood man appeared in Auckland District Court this afternoon, on a charge of obtaining by deception.
It is alleged the man impersonated an immigration officer and demanded cash from a couple who believed he was assisting with their immigration application.
Over the course of several months it is alleged the man received nearly $100,000 from the couple.
The man has been remanded in custody and will appear in court again on 26 June.
