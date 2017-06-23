Auckland man charged in relation to scam

Friday, 23 June, 2017 - 17:21

A 29-year-old Burswood man appeared in Auckland District Court this afternoon, on a charge of obtaining by deception.

It is alleged the man impersonated an immigration officer and demanded cash from a couple who believed he was assisting with their immigration application.

Over the course of several months it is alleged the man received nearly $100,000 from the couple.

The man has been remanded in custody and will appear in court again on 26 June.