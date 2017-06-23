Matariki Festival in Esk Street on 1 July

Friday, 23 June, 2017 - 17:28

Invercargill is gearing up for a Matariki Festival in the heart of Invercargill’s CBD on Saturday 1 July.

City Centre Co-ordinator Kari Graber said Esk Street will be closed to traffic and transformed for the day to host the Festival, which will incorporate a number of traditional Maori arts and activities, along with great Kiwi entertainment.

Highlights for the day include a street market and food trucks in Esk Street from 10am-3pm, Kapa Haka performances, weaving workshops, poi making workshops and carving demonstrations by Steve Solomon and Oti Murray.

There will be live music throughout the day, with a Fire Show in Esk Street at 5.30pm.

The Invercargill Public Library’s Community Connections Co-ordinator, Jay Coote, will be hosting the Stardome at the Scottish Hall from 1pm-5pm.

All activities are free to the public.

The event is the latest initiative by the Invercargill City Council, partnering with the community and retailers, to encourage patronage of the city centre.

"June through to August are traditionally slower months for retailers and my hope is this will help stimulate sales, as well as provide a great community mid-winter event," Ms Graber said.

"Retailers have been very positive about the event and have been decorating their store windows in support."

Many shops have decorated their windows with the hundreds of kites made by local children, or with lights and stars.

Maps showing the location of the kites on display are available on the Invercargill City Council’s website www.icc.govt.nz , on Facebook, or can be collected from the Library.

Activities for the day include:

Matariki Market, 10am-3pm, Esk Street

Food Trucks, 10am-5pm, Esk Street

Weaving Workshops, 12pm-2pm and 3pm- 5pm Esk Street

Kapa Haka performance, Esk Street Pocket Park

Poi Making Workshops, 11am-1pm and 3pm-5pm, 76 Esk Street

Stardome, 1pm-5pm, Scottish Hall

Carving demonstrations by Oti Murry and Steve Solomon, 11am-5pm, Esk Street

Cook Islands Dancing Group, 11am, Esk Street Pocket Park

Foveaux Harmony Chorus, 2pm, Esk Street Pocket Park

Lady Friday, 1pm, Esk Street Pocket Park

Cook Island Drummers, 11am, Esk Street Pocket Park

Fire Show, 5.30pm, Esk Street