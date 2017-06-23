Four in a row for Pompallier Mission

Friday, 23 June, 2017 - 17:29

One of the Bay of Islands’ favourite tourist destinations has won a Trip Advisor Certificate in Excellence.

Pompallier Mission, the historic building in Russell which is cared for by Heritage New Zealand, is the recipient of the coveted award for the fourth year in a row. Only one percent of visitor attractions world-wide received the award this year.

"I’m thrilled for the site, but most importantly I’m delighted for the Visitor Hosts who work here so tirelessly to deliver a great experience," says the Manager of Pompallier Mission, Scott Elliffe.

"What the award signals is a consistently high level of visitor engagement. It really is a ‘people’s choice’ award - and the pinnacle in visitor endorsement."

Scott acknowledged the dedication of his team in winning the accolade.

"We are fortunate to have a team of professional guides who are not only passionate about what they do, but are equally passionate about sharing it," he says.

"They are constantly reading and researching new material and honing their tour script and delivery."

According to Scott, he and the team work at a unique New Zealand heritage site with a very special story.

"We’re pleased that this is matched by the quality of visitor experience offered on site," he says.

"We can all recall special places that we’ve visited that become ‘memory markers’. For many visitors Pompallier Mission provides such a moment."

Pompallier Mission, a Landmark Whenua Tohunga, is open to visitors seven days a week (10am-4pm).