Buick St public fountain to reopen on Monday 26 June

Friday, 23 June, 2017 - 17:36

The Buick Street public fountain will be open again from late morning, Monday 26 June. The fountain was closed in mid-April due to water from the Waiwhetu Aquifer testing positive for E.coli for the third time in five months as well as having an increasing level of bacterial activity.

Wellington Water has installed a small UV unit that will treat the source water before it comes out of the tap. The UV unit is currently being tested to ensure that it’s working correctly and all going well, water from the Buick Street public fountain will be available for collection from late morning, Monday 26 June.

Mark Kinvig, Wellington Water’s Group Manger, Network Strategy and Planning says "UV treatment is a non-chemical treatment option that doesn’t affect the taste of the water. We’re pleased that we are able to reopen this public fountain for people’s use."