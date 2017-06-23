Serious crash on SH1 in Dunedin

Friday, 23 June, 2017 - 18:01

Police remain on the scene of a serious crash on State Highway One (Waikouaiti-Waitati Road), Dunedin.

Two cars collided at approximately 3:30pm this afternoon.

One person has died at the scene.

The Serious Crash Unit are on the way and the road is expected to be closed for several hours.

Traffic is diverted onto Coast Road.

Truck drivers need to be aware they are unable to use Coast Road.

Police thanks motorists for their patience