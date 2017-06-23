Man bashed with hammer in robbery

Friday, 23 June, 2017 - 21:35

At approximately 1.30pm on Friday the 23 June, a man has entered a Waipukurau scrap metal business on Cook Street, and approached a staff member.

The man has then demanded cash, threatening the staff member with a hammer.

After a short struggle with the staff member who was hit several times with the hammer, the defendant has fled the business on foot down Cook Street towards State Highway 2.

The offender is described as a male Maori, aged 19-20 years, 5ft 10 and of stocky build.

He was wearing a black hoody possibly with white stripes down the sleeves, tight black pants and a woven black scarf covering his lower face. He was also wearing dark sunglasses.

The victim has suffered moderate abrasions to his face, bruising to wrists, and ribs. He has received medical assistance and has been discharged and also offered victim support.

If anyone has any information relating to this incident could they please contact Detective Mike Signal or Detective Constable Damon Horrocks of the Hastings Police on (06) 8730500.