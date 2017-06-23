Road reopens following fatal crash

|
State Highway One (Waikouaiti-Waitati Road), Dunedin, has reopened following a fatal crash this afternoon.
Police would like to thank motorists again for their patience and cooperation while diversions were in place.
Please be careful in the wet weather and keep an eye on your following distances and speed.
