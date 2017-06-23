Aggravated robbery in Petone

Friday, 23 June, 2017 - 22:26

Police are continuing to investigate the aggravated robbery of a TAB in Jackson Street, Petone, on Wednesday 21 June.

A man entered the TAB at 7.55pm, armed with a knife, and took an amount of cash.

The man is described as Caucasian, 30-40 years old, approximately 1.8 metres tall, clean shaven, wearing dark clothing.

CCTV footage has been examined and Police would like to speak to the man pictured.

If you know who he is, or have information which might help us identify him, please call Hutt Valley Police on 04 381 2000.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.