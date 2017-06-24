"Calm as" in Northland at midnight as centre of low makes landfall

Saturday, 24 June, 2017 - 01:06

The centre of the large low pressure system drifting in from the northern Tasman Sea has finally reached New Zealand. It's currently crossing the Far North and upper parts of Northland and brushing Auckland and Coromandel Peninsula.

A WeatherWatch.co.nz follower messaged us a short time ago "Calm as day in Northland".

It's calm across a large portion of the North Island - with a windier, showery, cooler SW change moving in during Saturday at some point - across most parts of the North Island.

It's currently mild in the North Island, especially the upper North Island.

At the same time from Wellington southwards it's much colder - as you can see in the Observations maps below.

Finally - the forecast for Auckland on Saturday doesn't look as bleak as it earlier did. The latest here. Enjoy the rugby at Eden Park!

- Midnight rain radar (funded by New Zealand taxpayers) red area shows centre of low. Infographic / WeatherWatch.co.nz

- WeatherWatch.co.nz