Southern Police warn of icy roads and thick fog

Saturday, 24 June, 2017 - 11:50

Police are warning motorists to drive with extreme caution following three crashes on Southland's icy roads this morning.

Two cars have slipped off the road on the Te Anau-Mossburn Highway by Gorge Hill since 9:30am. Another car crashed on Cardrona Valley Road at approximately 8am.

There are no significant injuries, however those involved are shaken and the vehicles have been towed.

Weather conditions in the area are very icy and there is thick fog.

Police urge road users to drive to the conditions, which means slow down, increase following distances, and use headlights in the fog.

Travellers should allow plenty of time to get to their destination safely and, as always, seatbelts should be worn at all times.