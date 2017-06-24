Poll Results: Kiwis want a "drier than average" July

Saturday, 24 June, 2017 - 14:29

Autumn was wetter than average for 90% of New Zealand and so far winter is kicking off the same way with the results of our latest weekly poll showing by far the majority, at 40%, want a "drier than average" July.

The next biggest group, at 25%, wants July to contain more snow and cold.

The third largest vote result was shared. 10% say they want an average July pattern while another 10% simply said they don't mind what July holds as they like an "unpredictable forecast".

One thing is very clear though, most New Zealanders do not want more rain with just a tiny 4% hoping July brings a wetter than average pattern. We're assuming some of those people are probably around the hydro-electric dams in the South Island mountains which recently news media reported were showing some signs of a drier than usual set up.

Our next poll is out tomorrow!

- WeatherWatch.co.nz