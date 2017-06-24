Poll Results: Kiwis want a "drier than average" July

|
[ login or create an account ]
Autumn was wetter than average for 90% of New Zealand and so far winter is kicking off the same way with the results of our latest weekly poll showing by far the majority, at 40%, want a "drier than average" July.
The next biggest group, at 25%, wants July to contain more snow and cold.
The third largest vote result was shared. 10% say they want an average July pattern while another 10% simply said they don't mind what July holds as they like an "unpredictable forecast".
One thing is very clear though, most New Zealanders do not want more rain with just a tiny 4% hoping July brings a wetter than average pattern. We're assuming some of those people are probably around the hydro-electric dams in the South Island mountains which recently news media reported were showing some signs of a drier than usual set up.
Our next poll is out tomorrow!
- WeatherWatch.co.nz
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.