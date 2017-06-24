Man drowns at Muriwai Beach

|
A man has drowned at Muriwai beach this afternoon.
Emergency services were called to attend at approximately 4pm after a member of the public found him on the beach.
It is believed he had been out kitesurfing.
His body has been airlifted to Auckland and his next of kin are being advised.
