Growing great families in Wellington

Saturday, 24 June, 2017 - 20:39

Parenting is a hot topic. There is widespread agreement that we need to parent our children well. Andrew Becroft, the Children's Commissioner, states that "all children need loving families, to have their basic needs met, safe homes, supportive communities and good health and education". Becroft explains, "at age 5-12 the brain is still developmentally flexible enough to learn appropriate behaviour."

Every principal in the country will agree that intentional parenting raises children who function well both in the short and long term.

"I see a poverty of ideas, a poverty of parental responsibility, a poverty of love, a poverty of caring." Police Minister Judith Collins.

Free local parenting tips

Local Children and Families Worker, Christine Dowell, is passionate about equipping and supporting parents. She's organised a free evening for parents to learn some hot tips. "I have a genuine desire to see our families strengthened."

Christine admits, "parenting is hard work!" She says that most us try our best. "None of us is perfect but let's try to support each other to raise well-rounded happy kids"

Christine is keen to work together as a community of parents, sharing what works and learning new techniques.

"We all work away doing our best, getting exhausted, riding the ups and downs," says Christine. "I'm gathering parents together to learn how to build our families well"

The evening will be presented by popular Parenting Place presenter John Cowan who will share practical tips with local parents.

John Cowan's presentation is summarised here:

Let's learn to build our families the same way as we would build a house: with good foundations of love and values, strong walls of boundaries and discipline and a roof of parental ‘mana’ to keep it all together - John's presentation summary

Christine is pleased that Wellingtonians are keen to work together on this, "after all we're all in this together trying to parent well, looking for new strategies and enjoying the support of others in the same boat."

"It's happening week one of term four - a pretty worthy investment of an hour and a half!" says Christine. "Parents will go away with new confidence in their parenting skills and a few more tools in their parenting toolkit"

Janice Shramka, principal of Karori West Normal School, is also delighted to support the evening. She sees the results of parenting every day.

The evening is targeted for parents of children aged 6-12.

Free. Book your seat: https://tinyurl.com/hottipsparentingcourse

Sponsored by Karori Baptist Church

Hosted at Karori West Normal School hall

Wednesday July 26th 7-8:30. Doors open at 6:30 for light refreshments.

For more information email families@kbc.org.nz

All welcome.