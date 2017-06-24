Test match crowd well-behaved

Saturday, 24 June, 2017 - 23:26

Police continue to be impressed with fans attending matches in the DHL NZ Lions series, with a well-behaved and enthusiastic crowd at tonight’s first test at Eden Park.

Inspector Gary Davey said there had been very few issues with the capacity crowd at the stadium or at the various fan zones and bars where fans congregated before the game.

Police evicted three people from the ground and arrested another person for invading the pitch after full time.

The person arrested will be charged under the Major Events Management Act, which applies to the Lions tour.

"It’s worth reminding anyone who may be foolish enough to consider going onto the pitch at future matches in the series that under the Act, this offence carries a penalty of up to three months’ jail or a fine of up to $5000 and we will be enforcing it," said Inspector Davey.

"Other than that, there have been no issues and we’re really happy with the crowd."

Inspector Davey said Police staff were now guiding the large crowd along the fan trail back into the city centre, and extra staff would be on duty until bars closed to help keep people safe.