Auckland Police investigating cash in transit robbery

Sunday, 25 June, 2017 - 10:10

Auckland Police are investigating after a cash in transit van was robbed outside Eden Park overnight.

The incident happened at 12.40am this morning when two men armed with firearms approached two staff at the stadium and demanded money.

No-one was injured in the incident however cash was taken.

All members of the public had left Eden Park by the time of the incident with only event and stadium staff still at the scene.

The offenders fled in a white Audi station wagon via Reimers Avenue before dumping the vehicle on Royal Terrace.

The vehicle is being forensically examined by Police this morning.

Police would like to hear from any members of the public who witnessed the vehicle fleeing the scene or any suspicious activity in and around Eden Park at the time of the incident.

Information can be shared with Auckland Police on 09 302 6557 or via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.