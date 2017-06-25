Canterbury construction still strong - Nicky Wagner

Sunday, 25 June, 2017 - 10:51

Construction data in greater Christchurch indicates building activity is still going strong, Minister supporting Greater Christchurch Regeneration Nicky Wagner says.

The latest Greater Christchurch Dashboard - Construction Activity focuses on residential and non-residential building activity since the earthquakes and the Canterbury Public Sector Rebuild programme.

The data shows the value of non-residential consents issued in the March 2017 quarter was $251 million, compared with $180 million in the same quarter in 2016. The value of residential consents was similar - about $400 million - to this time last year.

The value of building activity in Canterbury in the March 2017 quarter was in excess of $1 billion.

"Within this is the Canterbury Public Sector Rebuild programme, which is almost halfway through. This is a stunning achievement given the magnitude of the programme," Ms Wagner says.

"Overall, the level of construction activity isn’t quite what it was two years ago when earthquake-related building consents were at their peak, but the numbers are still steady. Continued development in the central city and wider Christchurch area means economic growth and, importantly, jobs."

Employment in Canterbury’s construction sector was 12.8 per cent in March 2017, compared with 9.6 per cent nationally. Since the March 2010 quarter, the sector has increased by 88.3 per cent - or 20,400 employees.

Note: Greater Christchurch Dashboard - Construction Activity attached.